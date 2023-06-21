Watch CBS News
Former Penguins goalie Tom Barrasso makes Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2023

TORONTO (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tom Barrasso is now in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Barrasso joined Mike Vernon and Henrik Lundqvist as goalies in the class of 2023 on Wednesday. 

Entering the NHL straight from high school, Barrasso was selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the first round of the 1983 draft.

He was traded to the Penguins in 1988 and won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.  

He was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 3:34 PM

