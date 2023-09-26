Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin to continue 'I'm Score for Kids' charity initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin will continue his "I'm Score for Kids" charity initiative benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for the 2023-24 season.

Malkin, 37, began the initiative before the 2022-23 season and has committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points to the Pittsburgh and Morgantown branches of the charities.

For his efforts on the ice last season, Malkin donated $58,930, which local McDonald's restaurants then matched, bringing the total donation to $117,860.

"Last season was a success and I am grateful to the local McDonald's owner/operators who matched the donation. My family and I are proud to continue the 'I'm Score for Kids' program for a second season," said Malkin. "I love playing for the fans, but more importantly, the kids. It's great motivation for me to be my best every night."

Malkin hosted families of the Ronald McDonald House Charities in a suite at PPG Paints Arena during the 2022-23 season, which will continue during this upcoming campaign, the Penguins said in a press release Tuesday.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continuation of this initiative. Having this support ensures the Charity can keep families together while their child is receiving medical care far from home," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

The Penguins kick off their 2023-24 campaign against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m.