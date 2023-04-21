Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta undergoes core muscle surgery

By Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jan Rutta underwent successful core muscle surgery, the team announced Thursday.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michael Brunt at the Center for Advanced Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, in collaboration with the Penguins' Head Team Physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, the team said via a press release.

The Czech-born skater is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.

Rutta, 32, recorded three goals and six assists in 56 games during the 2022-23 season.

April 20, 2023

