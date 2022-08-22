Penguins sign assistant coach Mike Vellucci to two-year extension

Penguins and PPG team to paint murals at local schools

Penguins and PPG team to paint murals at local schools

Penguins and PPG team to paint murals at local schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Assistant coach Mike Vellucci has signed a two-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the team announced Monday.

Vellucci, 56, of Michigan, joined the Penguins organization in 2019-2020 as general manager and head coach of the team's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins have re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension.



Full details: https://t.co/BwpsLc9FeE pic.twitter.com/q4cUtOw9O4 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 22, 2022

In his past two seasons as the Penguins' assistant coach, Vellucci oversees the team's forwards and penalty killing unit.

"Mike is a dedicated coach who has proven to be a valuable addition since joining Pittsburgh," General Manager Ron Hextall said. "We're excited to have him back behind the bench for two more seasons."

Before coming to the Penguins, Vellucci was with the Carolina Hurricanes organization. He spent five seasons as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations.