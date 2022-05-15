Pittsburgh Penguins: All eyes on Crosby, Jarry heading into game seven

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's do-or-die for the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight as they'll battle the New York Rangers one final time in a deciding game seven.

After going up 3-1 in the series and maintaining multiple-goal leads throughout games five and six, the Rangers clawed their way back to even up the series at three games apiece.

Of course, the biggest question mark for the Penguins remains the statuses of goalie, Tristan Jarry, and Penguins' captain, Sidney Crosby. Both Jarry and Crosby were present at the team's optional skate Saturday morning. Jarry took part in an optional Sunday practice as well.

For the Penguins, luck and history may be on their side. Pittsburgh boasts a stellar record in elimination games as the visiting team.

The @penguins are the only NHL club without a Game 7 defeat as a visitor (min. 2 GP) and their 6-0 record on the road stands as the longest Game 7 road winning streak in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/4G9qY9rIhS — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) May 15, 2022

However, the Rangers have many capable goalscorers, with the likes of Mika Zibanejad (two goals), Chris Kreider (four goals), Andrew Copp (four goals), and Alexis Lafreniere (two goals) all providing an offensive boost for New York.

Star goaltender, Igor Sheshterkin, will likely be in net for the Rangers. Through six games, the Penguins have found success against the Russian. Sheshterkin has posted a .906 save percentage and 3.82 goals-against average, per the NHL.

After the final practice on Sunday morning, head coach Mike Sullivan provided injury updates for all of his players.

Injury updates from Mike Sullivan:

-Brian Dumoulin's status has not changed.

- Brian Boyle is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

- Everyone else - Sidney Crosby, Rickard Rakell and Tristan Jarry - continues to progress, and they're all game-time decisions. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 15, 2022

If Tristan Jarry does suit up, it will be the first time he's played in a game since injuring his foot on April 14. Jarry finished the regular season with a 34-18-6 record to go along with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage, according to the NHL's official website.

If Pittsburgh is declared the winner, they will advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Will Jarry be given the chance to atone for his 2021 playoff performance? Can Sidney Crosby return to the top line?

Game seven will be broadcast locally on AT&T SportsNet as well as the Penguins Radio Network, 105.9 WXDX. Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm.