Pittsburgh Passion honors late team co-owner Franco Harris with memorial during home opener
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Passion are honoring their late co-founder and mentor Franco Harris.
At their home opener, the team showed a pre-game video, held a memorial ceremony, and provided wristbands for fans.
Players also took the field at the 32-yard line in honor of Franco's numner.
The Passion beat the Tampa Bay Inferno by a score of 21-6.
