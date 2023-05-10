Pittsburgh Passion honors late team co-owner Franco Harris with memorial during home opener

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Passion are honoring their late co-founder and mentor Franco Harris.

At their home opener, the team showed a pre-game video, held a memorial ceremony, and provided wristbands for fans.

Players also took the field at the 32-yard line in honor of Franco's numner.

The Passion beat the Tampa Bay Inferno by a score of 21-6.