Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh Passion honors late team co-owner Franco Harris with memorial during home opener

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Passion honors late team co-owner Franco Harris with memorial during home opener
Pittsburgh Passion honors late team co-owner Franco Harris with memorial during home opener 00:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh Passion are honoring their late co-founder and mentor Franco Harris.

At their home opener, the team showed a pre-game video, held a memorial ceremony, and provided wristbands for fans.

Players also took the field at the 32-yard line in honor of Franco's numner.

The Passion beat the Tampa Bay Inferno by a score of 21-6.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 1:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.