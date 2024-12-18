Vandalism causes $50,000 worth of damage to Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Private security is now patrolling at Frick Park after six of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's vehicles were vandalized, totaling tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

"These vehicles are used to not just get around Frick Park. I mean, we work in parks across the city of Pittsburgh so definitely impacting operations," said Alana Wenk, the director of advancement at the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy.

According to park leadership, most of the vehicles are out of commission. Wenk said over the past two and a half weeks, six out of seven vehicles were vandalized. One of them may be a complete loss.

"We're looking at a total of north of $50,000 in damage that has been done to the fleet. Again, it will likely be, we think, significantly more than $50,000," said Wenk.

Even two rented vehicles were damaged while being parked at the environmental center.

"Our staff care so much about the work that they do and are so proud to work in our park system, and so to see the vehicles that they rely on daily to help complete this work, just, you know, get destroyed, it's obviously disheartening," Wenk said.

Private security will be at the park for the evening and overnight hours.

"No matter what obstacles are thrown our way, you can't slow us down. We will be out in the parks, as we always are, just helping to care for and restore them in partnership with the city," Wenk said.

Pittsburgh police and park rangers are looking into the vandalism.

Park leadership recommend people remain vigilant, lock your car doors and report any suspicious behavior.