Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts 'Tree Hugger' yoga

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In celebration of Earth Week, on Wednesday night, some people said "namaste" with Tree Hugger Yoga.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy welcomed everyone to their mats as part of a free event.

People could flow for free in Sheraden Park with some gentle stretches, sunshine, and deep breathing.

In the end, the goal was to feel more grounded and connected.

"It helps bring people to nature, it's giving it more of a nature feel," said Chastity Bey of the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. "Yoga happens wherever, but it's Earth Month so we're trying to make sure people are celebrating the earth."

Tree Hugger Yoga is just one way the parks conservancy plans to celebrate Earth Month.

There are two more free yoga sessions to come and many other events, which you can find on the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy website.