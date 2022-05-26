Pittsburgh organizations to send stuffed animals to children in Uvalde, Texas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, recovery efforts are underway as the community looks forward to what comes next.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh said it is answering the call to action for support. To show its support for Uvalde, it is collecting stuffed animals to send to Texas to give the kids some much-needed comfort.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The center and the 10.27 Healing Partnership are teaming up for the "Build a Hug" drive. It aims to ease the minds of all the children and survivors who were inside Robb Elementary during the deadly shooting that killed 21.

The partnership has connected with another community center in Uvalde, and the items will go toward one of its programs that helps children make their way through trauma and illness.

"We thought, what if we were to get stuffed animals for the children because we know that this is a marathon," said Rabbi Ron Symons of the JCC Center for Loving Kindness. "We know that there's so much compassion that needs to be given to them, that there's so much comfort they need."

The drive runs through June 3. Click here for more.