Pittsburgh organization throws baby showers for new parents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Many would say bringing a baby into the world calls for a celebration with cakes, games and gifts. But not everyone has the means or connections to celebrate.

Inside the Greater Valley Community Services building in Braddock, KDKA-TV was met with balloons, flowers and so much joy.

"We want to make it as special and meaningful as possible," said Megs Yunn, Beverly's executive director.

"Baby in Bloom" is the theme for this baby shower, and it isn't just for one special mom, but rather for several moms and dads.

"We never turn an individual away," said Darla Sherlock, Beverly's Babies director. "So, if you see we're going to be in your local community and you want to come, all you have to do is show up."

"I think what sets our showers apart is that we go above and beyond," said Emma Myers, Beverly's Babies program manager.

Beverly's is a non-profit that is all about celebrating. They host baby showers and birthdays with the focus on connection. The group says there are so many resources in the local community that can help with things like childcare and mental health, and one way to bring them all together is to throw a party.

"It's cliche, but it really does take a community to raise a child and a family," said Yunn.

Numerous groups, organizations and agencies show up, like UPMC.

"How to manage gestational diabetes or pre-eclampsia, so we can guide you to those resources," said Bonita Pannell, UPMC Women's outreach director.

At this shower, there were about two dozen new moms, along with games, music and gifts.

On average, the non-profit organizes around 35 free community baby showers a year and many benefit new moms like Brandy Jackson.

"Knowing that I struggled in my pregnancy, I really wanted to leave with some support for my mental, and I got that, I got a lot of resources here," said Brandy Jackson.

She showed up last fall, right before she had her son, Jaxon, and describes the experience as overwhelming. "Like, everybody is in a room, it's a community, but then you still feel like an individual. I enjoyed myself so much when I left here."

It's a local group helping local women so that all can feel empowered and connected.

You can learn more about Beverly's Babies events online.