Pittsburgh Opera set to host summer camp for high school students

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Opera is holding its first-ever summer camp for kids.

The Bravo Academy will be for high school students interested in opera performance.

There will also be classes in scenic and costume design, stage direction, and other creative performance elements.

It's scheduled to run from July 10 until July 21 and at the end, students will put on a professional showcase.

Financial aid is available to help cover camp costs and more information can be found on their website at this link.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 10:57 AM

