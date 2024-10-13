Pittsburgh's Oktoberfest celebration comes to a close

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After 11 days, the inaugural Oktoberfest Pittsburgh came to a close on Sunday night.

Organizers said it was a huge success.

"We are so thrilled that Pittsburgh turned out for Oktoberfest Pittsburgh. Everyone was ready to celebrate with us, but we're sad that tonight, it all comes to a close," said Jennifer Owen, a principal at event organizer Flyspace.

Their goal was to bring people together, she said. Attendance exceeded their expectations.

"We want to create a vibrant Downtown, and we want to help build community. And that's exactly what we've done here. We've honored the German tradition for an authentic good time here at Oktoberfest Pittsburgh," Owen said

The competition especially was a great success, she added.

"Who knew that we had somebody that could hold a Stein glass out at 90 degrees for almost seven minutes? That's pretty impressive. So Pittsburgh came. They were ready. We're ready to bring them back next year," she said.

Helping to boost attendance was the Ferris wheel on the Roberto Clemente Bridge. Owen said they hope to bring it back next year.

"It's been incredible, the atmosphere is phenomenal," said Madison Ward, who was enjoying the festival in Market Square on Sunday night. "There's a lot of great food vendors around here. A lot to do. It's just super fun to walk around."

She hadn't been able to make it to the festival during the previous 10 days.

"We had been so busy with school and work and stuff, but we could not miss out on coming here for the last day," Ward said.

The beers were reasonably priced, said Mark Record.

"It's really cool to embrace my German-Austrian heritage and really get out there and kind of celebrate it in a way that feels slightly authentic," Record said.