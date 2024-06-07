Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert after inspector finds rodent droppings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A restaurant in Pittsburgh's North Oakland neighborhood was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector found rodent droppings, according to the report.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued the alert for EatUnique on South Craig Street after an inspection on Tuesday.

The inspector reported finding fresh rodent droppings on food contact surfaces like prep tables, on the back of the grill and an open box of parchment paper. There were also fresh droppings on the floor throughout the facility, which the inspection report called a repeat violation.

According to the report, the inspector found black organic build-up on the "interior food contact surface" of the ice machine.

Both the rodent droppings and the build-up are considered high-risk violations, which means they may lead directly to food-borne illness or injury.

The report lists several low- and medium-risk violations as well, like grease in a ventilation hood and open dumpster lids.

The consumer alert was still posted on Allegheny County's website as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday. Whenever it's removed, the health department's website will be updated. A reinspection is scheduled for Thursday.

The health department says a consumer alert is meant to signify that the business is out of compliance with minimum food safety standards and the conditions may pose a risk to the public.