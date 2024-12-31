New Year's pretzels are all the craze in the Pittsburgh area. Here's why they're a popular tradition.

New Year's pretzels are all the craze in western Pennsylvania

New Year's pretzels are all the craze in western Pennsylvania

New Year's pretzels are all the craze in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new year brings many traditions along with it and in the Pittsburgh area, that includes the very popular New Year's pretzel.

The Pretzel Shop on the city's South Side is a staple of East Carson Street, owned by Jaimy Gallagher and her siblings. Most everyone working in the shop is a cousin and they all know each other well, just as they know the art of making delicious pretzels.

Speedy assembly is important, especially on New Year's Eve, one of the shop's busiest days of the year.

"Once you get it down, it goes pretty quick," Gallagher said. "Give it until about noon, and then we won't know which end is up."

Their delicacy this time of year is the giant New Year's pretzel, but all of their items bring customers into the shop from near and far.

The Pretzel Shop on Pittsburgh's South Side is prepared for a busy New Year's holiday selling lots of giant pretzels that are very popular in the area. KDKA Photojournalist Anthony Sichi

"It's the greatest thing in the world," said customer John Mortimore.

"Heard it's really good," said customer Sean Samus. "Saw some pictures, so I'm really excited."

For Pittsburghers, a New Year's pretzel is synonymous with the holiday.

"My father used to bring pretzels home for us as a treat and I come here every New Year's for the tradition of it," said customer Christine O'Leary.

So why are pretzels a big thing around the Pittsburgh area? The origin is hard to find, but Mortimore said he knows the answer.

"That's from the old steel mills," Mortimore said. "When you used to work in the steel mill, get dust in your throat. So, the salt helped and the sweat."

Something salty and satisfying sounds like a great way to bring joy to your taste buds to start the new year.