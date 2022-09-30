Pittsburgh native and journalism pioneer Al Primo dies at 87

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh native, broadcast news legend and former KDKA journalist, Al Primo, has died at the age of 87.

Primo graduated from University of Pittsburgh and worked at KDKA from 1953 to 1964. He then moved on to Philadelphia where he created the "eyewitness news" format.

The journalism pioneer also worked at ABC in New York Center, attempted to launch an early version of streaming news in 1999, and created "Teen Kids News" in 2002, according to the Trib.

His eldest daughter told the Trib, "[He] was extremely empathetic and sympathetic. He felt the joys and the sorrows of the people around him."

Primo died Thursday at his home in Connecticut. He was battling cancer, he Trib reports.