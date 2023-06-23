Pittsburgh native Jalen Hood-Schifino drafted by Los Angeles Lakers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Pittsburgh's own was selected in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Jalen Hood-Schifino was drafted No. 17 overall by Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Hood-Schifino is from Pittsburgh but moved to Charlotte while in middle school.

As a freshman at Indiana University, Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten freshman of the year after starting 32 games, averaging 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He led Indiana to the NCAA tournament round of 32.

Welcome to the Purple & Gold, Jalen Hood-Schifino! pic.twitter.com/DdMu3PKML9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 23, 2023

The 6-foot-6 guard shot 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range while in college.