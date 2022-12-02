Pittsburgh native Billy Porter's Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled
LOS ANGELES (KDKA) - World-renowned actor, director, singer and Pittsburgh native Billy Porter just landed one of the top honors in entertainment: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Emmy, Tony and Grammy award-winner received the 2,741st star, unveiled Thursday.
"I found my tribe," he said in his speech. "I found a place where I could breathe, and I held my head up and committed myself to the work of being a real life artist."
Thursday is also World AIDS Day. Porter has been very open that he has been living with HIV for around 15 years.
Porter's star is located near East Town on Hollywood Boulevard, joining other Pittsburgh natives like Jeff Goldblum, August Wilson, George Romero, Michael Keaton and Shirley Jones.
