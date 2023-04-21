Pittsburgh native Billy Porter to help write and star in James Baldwin biopic
HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) - Pittsburgh native Billy Porter is set to star in yet another project.
Porter will be part of the biopic on the life of novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin.
He said he will help write the script based on the biography of Baldwin's life.
Baldwin was best known for works like Go Tell It On The Mountain and If Beale Street Could Talk which was recently adapted into a movie.
