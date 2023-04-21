Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh native Billy Porter to help write and star in James Baldwin biopic

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Billy Porter to star in James Baldwin biopic
Billy Porter to star in James Baldwin biopic 00:21

HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) - Pittsburgh native Billy Porter is set to star in yet another project. 

Porter will be part of the biopic on the life of novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin. 

He said he will help write the script based on the biography of Baldwin's life. 

Baldwin was best known for works like Go Tell It On The Mountain and If Beale Street Could Talk which was recently adapted into a movie. 

First published on April 21, 2023 / 5:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.