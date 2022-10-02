Pittsburgh native and former Steelers offensive lineman Jim Sweeney dies at age 60

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Steelers and Jets lineman Jim Sweeney has died.

Sweeney, a native of Mt. Lebanon played for the Pitt Panthers from 1980-1983 and was selected by the Jets in the second round of the 1984 NFL Draft.

He made stops in Seattle in 1995 and then played for the Steelers, mostly in a reserve role, until he retired in 1999, only starting two games for the Steelers over four seasons.

"Jim was a typical Pittsburgh guy. He was tough," said Marty Lyons to the New York Jets' website.

Lyons was Sweeney's teammate from 1984-89.

"He was tough to practice against every day," Lyons continued. "You could count on him every single Sunday. He had a different personality as soon as he crossed over the lines, though. Hard-nosed, tough-football player, a loving caring friend off the field."

That durability was on display when he played for the Jets, starting in 158 consecutive games over ten seasons.

Sweeney was 60 years old.