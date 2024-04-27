Pittsburgh native and dermatologist named All Laundry's first-ever Chief Dermatology Advisor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You may have seen a commercial on your TV or on digital platforms for the laundry detergent All.

Did you know that the doctor featured in those advertisements is from right here in Pittsburgh?

Dr. Lindsay Zubritsky, or Dr. Z, is a board-certified dermatologist and now she's All Laundry Detergent's first-ever Chief Dermatology Advisor.

Dr. Zubritsky was raised in Belle Vernon and graduated from Washington and Jefferson College. Dr. Z shares all things skincare with more than a million followers on Instagram under the name Derm Guru.

Now, with her collaboration with All Laundry Detergent, she said she'll be able to educate even more people about how to care for their skin.

"Having a 'pinch me' moment because I'm teaming up with [All Laundry] as their first-ever Chief Dermatology Advisory to educate people that sensitive skin care can start in the laundry room," she said in her announcement post on social media.

Along with her informative videos on Instagram and TikTok, she also hosts what she calls "virtual office hours" where she answers questions from people on social media about all things skincare.

