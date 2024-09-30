Pittsburgh named World Festival and Event City by International Festivals and Events Association

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh has been designated as a World Festival and Event City by the International Festivals and Events Association.

The City of Pittsburgh and VisitPITTSBURGH President and CEO Jerad Bachar were presented with the award during the 67th Annual IFEA Convention. Pittsburgh was one of only four municipalities in the United States to receive the designation in 2024.

"The IFEA is pleased to recognize and highlight those cities and markets who have worked, through concerted efforts, to provide an environment conducive to successful festivals and events," said IFEA President Steven Wood Schmader, CFEE, during the presentations. "Through this award, the IFEA hopes to create a continuing dialogue between events and cities around the world, at a time when each needs to be supporting the other more than ever. The quality of all the entries paints a bright picture for our industry and those cities recognized with this award are helping to build a strong foundation and example that we hope all cities, globally, will work to emulate."

"This designation only further solidifies that the City of Pittsburgh is a hub for entertainment and creativity," said Mayor Ed Gainey. "As we work to reimagine Pittsburgh as a city for all, we welcome visitors, events, and festivals that will speak to and reflect the richness of diversity that exists here. I greatly appreciate the International Festivals & Events Association for presenting us with this prestigious award and look forward to cultivating relationships with festival and event professionals in the future."

City entries were judged by an international panel of experts and evaluated based on the city's commitment to fostering and supporting festivals and events, the economic impact of these activities, and their role in enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors, per a media release from VisitPITTSBURGH.

"Pittsburgh's recognition as a World Festival & Event City is a fantastic achievement that underscores our city's welcoming spirit, cultural richness, and world-class hospitality," said Bachar. "It's no secret that Pittsburgh is an events-driven destination year-round, so this designation solidifies our world-class line-up of events and celebrates the strong collaboration and event organization across our community."

Pittsburgh joins other cities such as Phuket, Thailand; Gwangju Dong-gu, Republic of Korea; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which were recognized for the 2024 IFEA World Festival & Event City Award.