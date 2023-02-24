Watch CBS News
2 Pittsburgh museums voted USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two Pittsburgh museums were recognized as among the best in the country by USA Today. 

The Heinz History Center was voted the second best history museum in the nation and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh was voted the second best children's museum in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice.

 A panel of experts submits the nominees and editors narrow them down to a final set for voters. 

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Children's Museum of Indianapolis took the top spots on their respective lists. 

You can get the full list of 10Best history museums here and children's museums here.  

