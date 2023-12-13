Pittsburgh-area woman charged and jailed after 7-year-old son tests positive for cocaine, police say

MT. OLIVER (KDKA) -- A woman from Mt. Oliver is facing a list of charges after her young son tested positive for cocaine exposure, Allegheny County police said.

Toni Hinton, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and possession of cocaine.

Hinton's 7-year-old son was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on Tuesday after he got sick, police said. While treating the boy, police said doctors found he tested positive for cocaine metabolite in his system.

The boy has since been released from the hospital, police said.

Allegheny County police investigators searched Hinton's home and found suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. Police said it was in areas "accessible to children.:

Hinton is in the Allegheny County Jail and waiting to be arraigned.

