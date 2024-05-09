Pittsburgh mom celebrates Mother's Day and sobriety

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As we prepare to celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday, a Pittsburgh mother shares her story of strength and perseverance to overcome addiction.

Francine Wainwright was trapped in addiction for years until she decided to get clean 32 years ago for her son. Now, she helps others break the cycle of addiction every day.

"I was addicted before I even realized I was addicted," she said.

Breaking free from the grip of addiction was no small feat for Wainwright. She said her substance use started recreationally and then her disease started escalating in 1986.

"The crack epidemic was prevalent in our communities and even then I thought no. But never say never. I'll never smoke that or I'll never do that," Wainwright said.

Wainwright said by 1992, her life was spiraling out of control. Her son, Anthony Marshall, was about 6 or 7 years old.

"There was going to be a separation in our family, and it was just going to be me and him and I said nobody is going to take care of him like me and I knew I had to stop the cycle," said Wainwright.

"I looked at him, his life, what it would be like if my addiction continued. Who's going to take care of him? My life is in shambles," she added.

Wainwright recalled when a friend encouraged her to go to a fellowship meeting in McKeesport. She said she was embraced and kept going back.

"My life began to turn around for the better,' Wainwright said. "Thirty-two years later, here I sit a woman in long-term recovery."

Wainwright credits God and her family for staying by her side. Today, she said she has a wonderful husband of 28 years. And every single day, she helps others find hope and healing.

She's been working in recovery for quite some time. She's a group facilitator at the Recovery Centers of America at Monroeville. She also does patient engagement to share encouragement.

"Just share my experience, strength and hope with them," Wainwright said.

Choosing her son and sobriety 32 years ago was the greatest gift to herself and her son. Today, he's successful and has a wife and three kids.

"I'm very proud of him. It brings tears to my eyes. He was really my motivator for getting clean, he really was," Wainwright said.

Wainwright's message to moms trapped in addiction? Your children need you.

"Look at your children, look them in the eyes. Don't continue to let the disease of addiction rob you of your life and rob your children of the life that they deserve," she said.

Wainwright said there are places where moms and women can get support. Some centers are designed just for women and some even allow you to bring your child.

She said even starting on a medically monitored detox could be a good first step.

If you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, you can call 1-800-RECOVERY. Somebody will be there to answer questions and help figure out what's best for you.