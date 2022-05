PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

MISSING: SVU detectives are asking for the public's help to locate a missing and endangered juvenile.

Nidrea Cox, 13, was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in Glen Hazel wearing black clothing and a headband.

She is 5’7” around 190lbs with Brown eyes and Brown hair. Call 412-323-7141. pic.twitter.com/rJgg3c2H5I — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) May 27, 2022

Police say Nidrea Cox was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in Glen Hazel wearing black clothing and a headband.

She is described as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.