Stabbing at Pittsburgh's Mellon Park sends three people to the hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were stabbed in the chest and another was stabbed in the wrist in Pittsburgh's Mellon Park early Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh Police say that officers from Zone 4 were dispatched to the parking lot along Fifth Avenue after receiving reports of a stabbing.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found all three stabbing victims were men.

The two men stabbed in the chest were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third victim that had a minor cut to the wrist was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Detectives at the scene were observed picking up at least two knives while processing evidence.

Police say a vehicle is being towed to the city's Auto Squad garage to process additional evidence.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation into the stabbing, which police described as ongoing.

It's unclear if there are any suspects or if anyone else involved left the scene before officers and medics arrived.

Three people were stabbed in Pittsburgh's Mellon Park along Fifth Avenue in the city's Shadyside neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer