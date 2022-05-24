Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey releases statement after 15 killed in Texas school shooting

(AP/KDKA) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey released a statement on Tuesday, saying:

"Our hearts grieve for the families, friends, and classmates affected by today's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Our centers of learning should be safe places for all, yet the sanctity of our schools continue to be violated. All across our country, too many families are suffering from unimaginable and unnecessary grief. These victims - innocent children - deserved a full rich life, and they deserve more than our thoughts and our prayers. If we are ever going to heal from the trauma of gun violence in our country then we must take immediate action now to pass real commonsense gun legislation."

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said the shooter was a resident of the community that's about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

On Twitter, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said, "My heart breaks for the parents, family, and community facing this unimaginable tragedy. I'm horrified. I'm devastated. And I'm angry. We can and must do more to end gun violence."