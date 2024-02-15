Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says his accomplishments and love for the job qualify him for another term

Gainey says his accomplishments and love for the job qualify him for a second term as Pittsburgh's m

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says he's ready for another term as mayor.

In his first sit-down TV interview in 2024, Gainey told KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano that he's not done yet making good things happen for Pittsburgh.

Now in his third year as mayor of Pittsburgh, Ed Gainey says he's found his perfect job.

"I love the job, Jon. I love it," he said.

The mayor is up for reelection next year with Democratic opponents looking to the spring primary in 15 months to take him on, but Gainey says he's got a record to run on.

Delano: "What do you believe is your biggest accomplishment as mayor?"

Gainey: "Wow. Let's start with the bridge, getting the bridge up quicker than any other bridge," he said, referring to Fern Hollow Bridge.

Gainey starts with the bridge but then cites the police and fire contracts, more affordable housing in several neighborhoods and historic diverse appointments to city government positions.

"We're opening up swimming pools, investing in rec centers, everything to continue to make this neighborhood feel like a neighborhood -- increase police Downtown to create a better public safety," he said. "We have done a lot."

Delano: "What has been your biggest disappointment as mayor?"

Gainey: "I don't have disappointments. I have learning."

As for criticism, he expects it -- that's politics -- but one kind of criticism hurts. As the city's first African American mayor, he says it goes like this: "How does it feel to be Black and know people don't like you because you are Black? That was, for me, the worst criticism you could give me because at the end of the day, there's nothing I can do about that."

But Gainey says that will not diminish his passion for the city and doing the best job he can as mayor, noting his accomplishments are already better than his predecessors.

Delano: "So why do you need a second term as mayor?"

Gainey: "Because I love doing my job."

Delano: "A third term?"

Gainey: "I love doing my job."

Delano: "A fourth term?"

Gainey: "I love doing my job."

Delano: "So there's no end for Ed Gainey?"

Gainey: "I didn't say that. I'm definitely not saying that. Right now, what I said, is that when the passion leaves I'm gone. When the passion is gone, I'm gone."

So far, no one has lined up to oppose Gainey's reelection next year.

