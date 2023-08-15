Registration opens for Pittsburgh Marathon on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, Pa (KDKA) -- Registration for the 2024 DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon officially opens Wednesday.

People can register starting at 10 a.m. for the weekend of events scheduled for May 3-5.

They are expecting more than 40,000 attendees. From 2022 to 2023, The Half Marathon Walking Division has noticed a rise in popularity. Event organizer P3R's goal is to double the participation in 2024, focusing on getting a community of more than 2,000 walkers.

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of different race options that fit their preferences and abilities, such as the Marathon (26.2 miles), the Half Marathon (13.1 miles), and the Official Walking Division (13.1 miles).

If you are not able to attend the marathon in person, P3R set up a virtual participation option. It will allow runners to take part in the action wherever they are.

"Every year we get more excited to be the title partner of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon," said Eric Marshall, Sr. Manager Partnership Marketing at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Marathon weekend highlights the strength and determination of each participant and serves as a celebration of community, resilience, and personal achievements."

For more information about the weekend of events and to register, visit www.thepittsburghmarathon.com.