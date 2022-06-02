Pittsburgh man sentenced to 15 years for sex trafficking woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on his conviction of sex trafficking crimes, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

A judge sentenced 23-year-old Anthony Juskowich to prison after he pleaded guilty in February to trafficking a woman for sex across the Moon Township area.

Juskowich is accused of grooming a woman he met in Alabama, and after federal prosecutors said he failed to expand his sex trafficking business down south, he convinced her to move to Pittsburgh.

Hotel records showed Juskowich rented rooms in her name over two dozen times, prosecutors said.

When he was busted in an undercover sting, prosecutors said he bragged to police about how he made $10,000 a month and pointed to his $700 Louis Vuitton belt. He still continued to control the victim, even from jail, prosecutors said.

During the sentencing, prosecutors called human trafficking "an affront to human dignity and an attack on fundamental humanitarian values."

