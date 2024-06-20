Pittsburgh man arrested for allegedly burglarizing multiple laundromats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges in connection with burglaries at multiple laundromats around the Pittsburgh area.

Allegheny County police said after they arrested 37-year-old Shawn Jackson of Pittsburgh for the burglary of a laundromat in Crafton, they learned he was responsible for multiple others.

The investigation started on June 3 when police said a laundromat on Crennel Street was burglarized. Using surveillance video, detectives learned Jackson entered the building shortly after 3 a.m. and cut power. He then broke into multiple kiosks and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

County police later shared surveillance images of Jackson, and thanks to an anonymous tip, they were able to identify him. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Jackson is now facing charges in connection with several other incidents that happened Tuesday. Police said there was an attempted burglary at a laundromat on Curry Hollow Road in Pleasant Hills, a burglary at a laundromat on Painters Run Road in Scott Township and a theft from a car wash on Painters Run Road in Upper St. Clair.

Jackson is charged with multiple felony counts and is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police thanked everyone who helped identify Jackson.