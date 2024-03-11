Watch CBS News
Man in Pittsburgh in "grave condition" after falling from scaffolding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Pittsburgh was hospitalized after falling from scaffolding. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety posted to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday that the man was taken to a local hospital in "grave condition."

Officials said EMS, police and fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Federal St. for reports of a man injured while doing residential construction work. When first responders arrived, they found the man had fallen from scaffolding. 

It is unclear how far the man fell, and no other specifics were given on his condition. 

