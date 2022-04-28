Pittsburgh man accused of burglarizing homes to steal Jewish relics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is accused of stealing Jewish relics from homes across the area.

Police said they found a large number of suspected stolen goods like books, portraits and menorahs when they executed a search warrant at Andrew Clinton's home on Pocusset Street last week.

Clinton is accused of burglarizing homes in Fox Chapel, O'Hara Township and Squirrel Hill. Police said he's under investigation for pretending to be a contractor, landscaper and HVAC technician.

"He'd use home improvement fraud as a way to get into folk's homes to maybe case the homes, figure out what he wanted to take, then go back later and burglarize them. So we've recovered those items and we're trying to get them back to where they belong," said Pittsburgh police detective Francesco Rosato.

Police said many of the items they found in Clinton's home haven't been reported as missing. They're asking people who believe they're a victim to call Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and ask for detective Rosato.