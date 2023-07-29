Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh man arrested for sending explicit videos to law enforcement posing as 15-year-old girl

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing charges of sending explicit videos to law enforcement agents who were posing as a 15-year-old girl. 

According to Cranberry Township Police, Maksudjon Kosimov was traveling from Cranberry to meet a girl at her home. 

He was later met by agents from the Pittsburgh FBI office who had been communicating with the 23-year-old since Monday through social media. 

Kosimov is in the Butler County Prison on a $250,000 bail. 

