Pittsburgh man arrested for sending explicit videos to law enforcement posing as 15-year-old girl

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is facing charges of sending explicit videos to law enforcement agents who were posing as a 15-year-old girl.

According to Cranberry Township Police, Maksudjon Kosimov was traveling from Cranberry to meet a girl at her home.

He was later met by agents from the Pittsburgh FBI office who had been communicating with the 23-year-old since Monday through social media.

Kosimov is in the Butler County Prison on a $250,000 bail.