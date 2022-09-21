Pittsburgh man among those facing misdemeanor charges related to January 6

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man is among a group of five people arrested for actions taken during the U.S. Captiol breach on January 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas Carey, a 21-year-old from Pittsburgh was among a group of five people who communicated and entered the capitol together on January 6.

The group entered the capitol just after 2 p.m. and moved throughout multiple floors, rooms, and were in the conference room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Carey was arrested on September 15, 2022.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section.