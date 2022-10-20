Pittsburgh man among 10 people indicted for blocking access to abortion clinic in D.C.

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh man has been indicted and is facing prison time for blocking access to an abortion clinic in Washington D.C.

25-year-old Herb Geraghty was part of a blockade at an abortion clinic in Washington D.C. on October 22, 2020.

He is the tenth person indicted by a federal grand jury for taking part in the protest two years ago.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that he along with nine other people entered the clinic by force and then used their bodies, furniture, chains, and ropes to block the two clinic doors.

Should Geraghty and the nine other defendants be found guilty, they are facing up to 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines up to $260,000.