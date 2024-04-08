Pittsburgh man accused of smashing beer bottle on Tequila Cowboy employee's head

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is accused of hitting a Tequila Cowboy employee in the head with an empty beer bottle over the weekend.

Owen Peiffer was charged with aggravated assault and possessing instruments of crime in connection with the incident.

According to the criminal complaint, an off-duty police officer working detail at the North Shore bar was called to the business for a reported assault of an employee on Saturday just after 11:30 p.m. The complaint said the officer found Peiffer on the ground surrounded by staff members inside Tequila Cowboy.

The officer was told that the man on the ground hit the victim in the head with a beer bottle. The suspect, according to the criminal complaint, was then taken outside and detained.

After talking to the victim, police pieced together what happened. The criminal complaint said the victim was walking from one bar to another when he ran into Peiffer. The two had a back-and-forth exchange that ended with Peiffer grabbing the empty glass beer bottle and hitting the victim over the head, investigators said.

The victim had a "medium sized laceration" from the top middle of his forehead to above his eye line, according to the criminal complaint.

Peiffer was taken into custody just before midnight.