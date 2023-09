PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Candae Young was last seen on Sept. 12 on Bracey Drive in East Hills, officials said. She is 5-foot-5 and was last wearing blue jeans. She has a tattoo on her left arm that says, "WAYS" in red ink.

