Pittsburgh looking at another day where temperatures will hit 80 degrees again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday temperatures surged to the 80s with Pittsburgh hitting 81 for the daily high. The warmth will continue today with another day of us hitting the 80s.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 84 today and 85 for the high tomorrow. I just looked back at the data and found that hitting our first 85-degree or warmer day of the year normally happens after May 1.

In the 150 years of keeping records at the airport, we have only seen 34 years where our first 85° day of the year occurred before May 1. Four of those years have occurred since 2010.

If we hit 85 either today or tomorrow it would be the fifth and would happen for back-to-back years.

High temperatures expected today - April 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Keeping on the topic of records, after the 0.07" of rain we recorded yesterday, we now have less than a fifty percent chance of seeing the wettest April on record. We need 0.18" of rain to tie the record.

Any more and we set a new record. As of this morning, model ensembles are putting us at around a 30 percent chance of seeing more than what is needed to set the April record. Model ensembles are something I am going to begin using more to talk about the chance that we hit "something."

Conditions expected today - April 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

This time that "something" is the April record rain amount. It will often be things like total snow though in the future.

If you have never heard of model ensembles, it is similar to an ensemble theater cast. Every time we have a model run, they will take the model data and intentionally make some changes to try and account for more potential outcomes.

The percentages are based on this information. Interestingly enough, model ensembles were created due to the "butterfly effect."

Early weather model engineers realized that small differences in rounding could make big impacts on what model data would show in the end.

Ensembles were created to try and counteract this.

7-day forecast: April 28, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

