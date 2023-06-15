Pittsburgh makes Livability's list of best places to live in US

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh made the list of best places to live in the country.

Livability.com's list isn't ranked but instead lists the top 100 best places to live and lets people sort the results on several factors like amenities, education, environment, health and transportation. People can then filter the list by region, population or median home value.

It also only includes cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000, saying everyone knows the advantages and disadvantages of big cities like New York and Los Angeles and cities are seeing an exodus. Only cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less made the list.

The list said Pittsburgh has renowned universities, world-class health care and a vibrant arts and culture scene.

"With world-class museums, pro sports teams to cheer for, and a strong economy leading the way in robotics, AI, cybersecurity and more, it's no wonder why nearly 300,000 people know that Pittsburgh, PA, is a great place to call home," Livability.com wrote.