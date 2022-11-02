Pittsburgh's Light Up Night to feature legendary rocker Joan Jett, Santa Claus and fireworks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Pittsburgh as we gear up for Highmark's Light Up Night in downtown.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, city officials and Highmark announced their plans for the annual kick off to the holiday shopping season on Saturday, Nov. 19.

"This is a magical night," Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "It has been for decades. I don't know if any city in America does it like we do."

There will be a big holiday block party headlined with a concert by legendary rockers, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. In addition, the annual party will include meet and greets with Santa Claus, shopping at the Holiday Market, ice skating around the tree at PPG Place, and it wouldn't be a Pittsburgh party without a massive fireworks display to wrap up the evening.

Light Up Night officially kicks off the holiday season in the city and gets everyone ready for Santa's big night on Christmas Eve. And, if you want to meet Santa in person this year, it will be double the fun.

"For the first time, we are offering families the opportunity to visit either a black Santa and a white Santa," Andrea Stanford, of BNY Mellon said.

Photos with either Santa will be free with a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Kris Kringle was even in Pittsburgh for Wednesday's Light Up Night announcement.

"Pittsburgh is a wonderful city," Santa said. "They love Christmas here. Pittsburgh is a big Christmas town and I just enjoy it so much."

The burning question, can he deliver the Steelers a Super Bowl?

"I may be a saint, but I am not a miracle worker," he said.

Some Light Up Night events will start on Friday, Nov. 18, but the big night downtown is on Saturday. KDKA is a proud sponsor and we look forward to seeing you all there.

For more information on Light Up Night, keep checking downtownpittsburghholidays.com for updates.