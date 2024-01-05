Leaders in Pittsburgh want to raise awareness of PACT Act

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey was in Pittsburgh on Friday to praise the largest expansion of veterans benefits in decades.

State and local officials were in Pittsburgh to talk about the PACT Act and how more veterans are becoming aware of it, but there are still a lot of veterans who have no idea just what this landmark legislation means for those who have served.

"You've given so much to this country, you've given so much to our liberties, it's time to make you a priority and there's nothing shameful in that," said Brigadier General Maureen Weigl of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Weigl, who heads up the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and Casey are appealing for veterans to get into the VA system, specifically looking into the PACT Act.

"The bill expands and extends the eligibility for VA health care for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances," Casey said.

President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in 2022, and the response has been good but not good enough.

"I find there are so many veterans that are so uninformed about what the PACT Act is," Weigl said.

Veteran's advocates say one of the reasons many veterans may not look into any form of help or benefits from the VA is the don't complain ethos in the military. Kristal Bartley is an Iraq war veteran with a service-connected disability, she says.

"You served your country and you deserve the benefits that are available to you, and it will benefit your family as well," Bartley said.

Bartley is also an advocate for veterans with the Veterans Leadership Program.

"This is not asking for a handout. It's a hand-up to assist you and your family," Bartley said

