Pittsburgh leaders officially announce June as Pride month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh is less than a day away from the start of Pride month and across the nation and here at home, there are some big celebrations planned to honor the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ community.

June isn't just a time to get out and about and enjoy the nice weather, it's a time to get out and celebrate and show your Pride.

On Wednesday morning, at Pittsburgh's City-County building, members of the Gainey administration and the Pittsburgh City Council, gathered to officially proclaim June Pride month in the city.

Pittsburgh City Councilmen, Bruce Kraus, who has been openly gay since 1972, says that Pride month is a time for celebration and love for this robust community.

"It is a public recognition of the love that we have for ourselves, the love that we have for our community, and what we bring to the world. Just think what the world would be like... it would be a very boring world without L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ people in it," Kraus said.

Pittsburgh has a rich history of celebrating Pride, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Pride celebration at Point State Park back in 1973.

And while the mood was festive Wednesday, there was also a serious tone struck by those assembled.

Several speakers pointed out that hate is on the rise towards the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ community and that suicide rates are up with the communities' younger members.

Billy Hileman, of the L.G.B.T.Q.I.A.+ Advisory Council of Pittsburgh, says that Pride is a time to continue the fight for equality and to show the younger generation a positive outlook for their lives.

"Pride is political. It's a celebration but it is also a call to action and now is the time that we need to take that action because of what is happening to our children. If you are in a positive environment in your home or in your school, the rate of suicide attempts is cut in half," Hileman said.

That positive environment will kick off this weekend, with Pittsburgh's annual Pride Parade, stepping off at Noon on Saturday.