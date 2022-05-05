Watch CBS News

Pittsburgh leaders hosting virtual town hall for future of Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, residents will have the chance to make their voices heard about the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.

Leaders will host a virtual town hall on Facebook.

They want to talk about the future of the area and what the community thinks about the current design to bring back a bridge.

It will start at 7:00 p.m.

You can find a link to the meeting right here.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

