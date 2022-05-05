Pittsburgh leaders hosting virtual town hall for future of Fern Hollow Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight, residents will have the chance to make their voices heard about the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.
Leaders will host a virtual town hall on Facebook.
They want to talk about the future of the area and what the community thinks about the current design to bring back a bridge.
It will start at 7:00 p.m.
You can find a link to the meeting right here.
