Pittsburgh leaders cut the ribbon at site of Fairywood revitalization project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Local leaders in Pittsburgh's Fairywood neighborhood were celebrating revitalization on Thursday.

New life is being breathed into a long-empty site on Broadhead Fording Road.

Mayor Ed Gainey, members of RIDC, and the Urban Redevelopment Authority were on hand to cut the ribbon as Ferguson Enterprises moves into the Fairywood Industrial Park.

They are a company that supplies industries in infrastructure, plumbing, and HVAC.

"It's not just a success for the URA and for RIDC, but also for the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, and the whole region as we work to bring more jobs and more taxes to our community, this is the kind of project that really helps get that done," said RIDC President Don Smith.

The site was a public housing development but it has been sitting vacant for more than 15 years after it was badly damaged by Hurricane Ivan.