'Try to keep cool out here:' Outdoor workers brace for a hot and humid day

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Scorching temperatures and high humidity have reached the Pittsburgh area, but people who work outside for a living didn't get a day off.

Construction workers, landscapers and other outdoor occupations went to work with a heat advisory in place on Wednesday. It wasn't an easy day for landscapers. KDKA spoke with crews working in Moon Township with the sun beating down on them.

"We have 14 yards of black mulch we are going to have to lay down, the guys pulling weeds throughout bed lines," said Brian Daniel, a landscaper with Martin Lawn Services in Aliquippa.

Martin Lawn Services owner Doug Martin said he made sure his employees were ready for the heat and humidity before they went out to different job sites.

"We met at a gas station, gassed the trucks up and filled their coolers up with drinks and ice, whatever they need… I said take an early day 2 or 3 p.m., it's going to be really hot," Doug Martin said.

Daniel doesn't mind sweating on the job. He said he has a passion for landscaping, so it's worth it to him. Daniel said he and his coworkers just try to stay as cool as they can.

"Just try not to overwork yourself out here, if you feel faint, take a break, relax, take a minute, just let someone know so we know what's going on," Daniel said.

"Have to take plenty of breaks, and shade, and stay hydrated is key. They have cold compresses in their coolers and constantly staying hydrated," said Martin.

Daniel said they always work smart and follow the shade.

"The sun is beaming down at the moment but in the back, we have shade, so we try to follow the shade with the sun throughout the day," he said.

After every scorcher, these landscapers are always ready for the next one.

"We deal with this all the time. It's either rain or heat, we work outdoors, that's what we do," Martin said.

There is a free, OSHA heat index cell phone app, which shows the current heat index, what the hazards are and tips.