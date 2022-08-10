Pittsburgh Labor Day parade returns this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade is coming back.

"We're excited to announce that organized labor will be BACK on the streets of Pittsburgh for the 2022 Labor Day Parade!" the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council said on Twitter.

The parade is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 5.

Pittsburgh's Labor Day Parade usually draws about 200,000 people every year and is one of the biggest in the country. It was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.

The Labor Day Weekend of Service will also continue, kicking off with a blood drive on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.