Pittsburgh Jewish community raises awareness about hostages still believed to be held by Hamas

SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) - Sunday marked 100 days since Hamas launched its deadly raid into Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 others captive.

In Pittsburgh, the Jewish community gathered at the JCC to stand strong with Israel and the more than 100 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas.

'Bring them home!' was the call from the Pittsburgh Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill, repeated multiple times by a crowd inside.

They were demanding the safe release of the hostages who remain kidnapped in Gaza, more than three months since the terrorist group's deadly invasion into Israel, the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Lauren Baldel of Squirrel Hill recently learned her friend's family has a loved one in captivity.

"Their haunting images of captivity and stories of torture will forever remain etched in our minds and seared in our souls," Baldel said.

Avinatan Or, 30, was taken by Hamas along with his girlfriend, Noa Argamani, at the Nova Music Festival, as seen in the now infamous video.

"Please do not lose your hope; hold onto it and stay strong. We are united in our efforts, and we will not rest until you and Noa and every single hostage being held inside Gaza are returned home," Baldel said.

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D – Pennsylvania), who has been a fierce supporter of Israel through the war, spoke to a round of applause.

"There's no talking about peace until we bring them home now," Fetterman said. "I've seen that awful footage. I've seen it. [Do] you want to know how you can see these kinds of atrocities? They filmed it. They filmed it. Where does that evil come from?"

He, like Baldel and the hundreds of others at the vigil, wants to make sure those killed and the hostages' lives are not forgotten. Many held posters showing the names and faces of the dozens still held captive.

Brian Eglash is the senior vice president and chief development officer for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

"I am convinced more than ever that good will prevail over evil," Eglash said.

In a showing of resilience, together they sang and prayed for peace, as the Jewish people have always done across the globe and here in Pittsburgh.

"We have been saying never again for nearly 80 years, and unfortunately, never again is now," Eglash said.

Organizers are continuing to hold vigils every Sunday at the JCC until all of the remaining hostages are released and back home.