Pittsburgh is a top destination for Fourth of July celebrations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Red, white, and blue mix well with black and gold.

A new ranking from WalletHub shows that Pittsburgh is ranked as the 27th-best city for Independence Day celebrations.

The financial website collected data from 100 cities across America as July 4th festivities are already getting started. The National Retail Federation projects that American households this year will spend a collective $7.7 billion just on food for the Fourth of July celebrations, per WalletHub.

WalletHub's final list was based on factors such as how well cities balance holiday cost and fun. The data set of 21 metrics ranges from average beer and wine prices to duration of firework shows, and the Fourth of July weather forecast.

Two California locations, San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively, took first and second place. On the flip side, however, San Bernardino, Calif. took the No. 100 spot on the list.

To see more information on the holiday list, click here.