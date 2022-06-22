Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly attempts to end airmall lease 7 years early
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legal fight is ongoing between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the company that manages its "airmall."
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Airport Authority wants to end the company's contract seven years early.
They cite a "pattern of unsatisfactory performance."
The airmall operator won a temporary injunction, allowing it to continue operating, but it's just one step in the process.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.