Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly attempts to end airmall lease 7 years early

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legal fight is ongoing between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the company that manages its "airmall."

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Airport Authority wants to end the company's contract seven years early.

They cite a "pattern of unsatisfactory performance."

The airmall operator won a temporary injunction, allowing it to continue operating, but it's just one step in the process.

